Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,423 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 9, compared to 4,251 head on Oct. 2 and 2,316 hed a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds that were selling $1 to $2 lower and those 1,001 to 1,100 pounds were mostly steady. The best test was on heifers weighing 800 to 900 pounds and they were mostly steady. There was moderate to good demand for many strings and loads which made up the yearling offering. Most of the yearlings came off grass and flesh was mostly light to moderate with some moderate plus flesh at times. The yearling quality was mostly average to attractive. A couple loads and several packages of spring calves offered was met with light to moderate demand with best demand seen for a fully vaccinated steer calf. The calves were off the cow and had varied preconditioning or none at all. A moderate to active market seen. A winter storm was predicted for much of the state for the end of the week and the weekend. Snow and strong winds were possible. The threat of winter weather has many producers scrambling to bring cattle off grass and harvest what they can before the storm. The weather has put some pressure on the market, especially on the calf market. The soybean harvest has barely begun and many
producers are still trying to harvest silage. The fields are very wet and yards and lots are muddy and in poor shape as well. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 323 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 372 lbs., 149.00; 46 head, 423 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.21); 50 head, 461 to 487 lbs., 152.50 to 160.50 (154.97); 97 head, 531 to 544 lbs., 144.50 to 147.00 (144.95); 213 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (153.18); 6 head, 601 lbs., 149.50;
100 head, 622 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 8 head, 651 lbs., 133.00; 93 head, 660 to 672 lbs., 139.00 to 149.75 (147.52) unweaned; 34 head, 707 to 722 lbs., 147.00 to 150.50 (147.74); 26 head, 716 to 718 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.15) unweaned; 147 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 142.50 to 151.25 (149.46); 14 head, 781 lbs., 141.75 unweaned; 240 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 142.50 to 148.50 (145.41); 156 head, 861 to 879 lbs., 143.75 to 146.00 (144.70); 369 head, 916 to 939 lbs., 140.75 to 144.25 (142.73); 693 head, 953 to 999 lbs., 129.00 to 141.75 (136.89). Large frame 1, 1174 head, 1001 to 1049 lbs., 129.00 to 135.50 (133.13); 582 head, 1051 to 1072 lbs., 132.50 to 132.75 (132.57).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 50 head, 404 to 446 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (133.29); 24 head, 441 lbs., 146.00 replacement; 78 head, 459 to 484 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (133.86); 91 head, 536 lbs., 151.00 replacement; 82 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (133.25); 30 head, 648 lbs., 142.50; 18 head, 645 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 145 head, 651 to 666 lbs., 138.75 to 140.00 (139.53); 90 head, 653 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 123 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 130.75 to 137.00 (133.71); 159 head, 769 to 786 lbs., 137.50 to 146.50 (142.31); 176 head, 800 to 814 lbs., 133.00 to 140.20 (138.84); 19 head, 809 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 93 head, 864 to 896 lbs., 134.85 to 137.75 (135.15); 61 head, 902 to 941 lbs., 134.00 to 135.75 (135.46); 108 head, 950 to 996 lbs., 130.25 to 133.50 (131.98); 12 head, 974 to 996 lbs., 118.50 fleshy. Large frame 1, 63 head, 1021 to 1046 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.15); 45 head, 1031 lbs., 117.50 fleshy; 182 head, 1062 to 1088 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (122.48).
