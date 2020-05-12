Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,945 head of feeder cattle selling on April 29, compared to 5,150 head on April 22 and 5,050 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 600 to 650 pounds, those 700 to 750 pounds, 801 to 850 pounds and 951 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower, those 751 to 800 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher and those 851 to 950 pounds were mostly steady. A lighter test was on heifers with best test on heifers weighing 800 to 850 pounds that were selling $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good for many strings, loads and packages of steers in the offering. The quality was similar to the last few weeks with many attractive cattle on offer and the demand depended mostly on flesh condition. The cattle with too much flesh was met with light to moderate demand. A lighter offering of heifers with quite a few of these being sold by the head as replacements were met with good demand. A moderate to active market was available for this large offering. The spring weather continues to be very favorable and field work in the area is well under way. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 79% steers and 21% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 93 head, 528 to 540 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.23); 20 head, 553 lbs., 160.50; 202 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (151.22); 15 head, 610 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 193 head, 655 to 663 lbs., 146.00 to 153.25 (149.27); 20 head, 660 lbs., 140.50 fleshy; 205 head, 716 to 737 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.92); 726 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 128.00 to 144.50 (134.55); 225 head, 809 to 844 lbs., 120.00 to 128.75 (126.00); 615 head, 854 to 899 lbs., 116.50 to 125.00 (120.09); 38 head, 875 lbs., 113.75 fleshy; 472 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (114.46); 662 head, 953 to 999 lbs., 110.00 to 114.50 (112.38); 59 head, 970 lbs., 105.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, head, 519 lbs., 139.50; 16 head, 592 lbs., 143.00; 28 head, 627 to 638 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (130.43); 13 head, 692 lbs., 124.00; 28 head, 837 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1, 465 head, 1002 to 1045 lbs., 103.50 to 111.25 (107.15); 116 head, 1069 to 1070 lbs., 107.00; 110 head, 1144 to 1149 lbs., 101.10; 44 head, 1188 lbs., 99.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 424 lbs., 144.00; 19 head, 454 to 476 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (141.64); 33 head, 530 to 539 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.97); 45 head, 588 to 599 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (142.48); 65 head, 629 lbs., 143.50; 79 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (132.31); 12 head, 693 lbs., 118.50 fleshy; 113 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.68); 11 head, 775 lbs., 109.50; 147 head, 813 to 832 lbs., 107.50 to 114.00 (112.18); 31 head, 853 lbs., 110.75; 12 head, 929 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 47 head, 720 to 723 lbs., 935.00 to 960.00 (939.80) replacement; 243 head, 754 to 797 lbs., 900.00 to 1060.00 (972.32) replacement; 192 head, 803 to 849 lbs., 960.00 to 1100.00 (1014.57) replacement; 57 head, 854 lbs., 1050.00 replacement; 9 head, 961 lbs., 1010.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 524 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 657 lbs., 114.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.