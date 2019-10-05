Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported 4,251 head of cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 4,829 head on Sept. 25 and 4,695 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 850 to 900 pounds and those 950 to 1,000 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The best test was on heifers weighing 800 to 850 and those 951 to 1,000 pounds were mostly steady and those 851 to 950 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. There was good to very good demand for the yearling offering featuring many strings, loads and packages both off grass and out of yards with best demand seen for cattle off grass. More variation in flesh this week with some of the yard cattle in moderate plus flesh with some heavy flesh at times. Flesh on grass cattle similar to the previous week with most stock in light to moderate flesh. Overall the quality was similar to the previous week with mostly attractive cattle on offer. There were many opportunities to buy multiple loads of cattle from one producer to fill pens. It was an active market with many buyers and producers attending the auction. Much of the area received rain again this week and the wet conditions have put a stop to any harvest and other fall work, which is already later than normal. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers and 65% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 679 to 681 lbs., 149.75 to 151.50 (150.83); 64 head, 703 to 732 lbs., 149.25 to 154.25 (151.51); 25 head, 787 to 793 lbs., 145.00 to 150.50 (147.41); 26 head, 816 to 849 lbs., 145.50 to 149.50 (146.92); 160 head, 856 to 892 lbs., 144.75 to 148.75 (147.420); 275 head, 904 to 944 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (145.60); 22 head, 916 lbs., 136.25 fleshy; 319 head, 965 to 981 lbs., 138.20 to 143.30 (139.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 472 lbs., 156.00; 24 head, 548 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 991 lbs., 116.25. Large frame 1, 127 head, 1024 to 1034 lbs., 131.00 to 134.25 (133.74); 332 head, 1060 to 1095 lbs., 127.50 to 133.50 (131.92).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 109 head, 615 to 623 lbs., 139.50 to 148.75 (146.27); 27 head, 676 to 694 lbs., 136.25 to 139.75 (138.370; 140 head, 721 to 749 lbs., 135.50 to 145.25 (138.79); 52 head, 762 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.58); 229 head, 790 to 794 lbs., 146.10 spayed; 147 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (134.84); 66 head, 832 lbs., 139.25 spayed; 355 head, 857 to 899 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (130.90); 448 head, 866 to 892 lbs., 140.00 to 142.10 (141.49) spayed; 465 head, 905 to 944 lbs., 127.10 to 139.00 (132.69); 430 head, 952 to 995 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (131.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 446 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 36 head, 506 lbs., 130.00; 36 head, 531 lbs., 150.50 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, 21 head, 1003 to 1036 lbs., 121.50 to 127.50 (124.98); 13 head, 1055 to 1057 lbs., 119.75 to 124.50 (121.57). Large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 1063lbs., 110.00.
