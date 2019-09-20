Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,550 head of cattle selling on Sept. 18, compared to 956 head on Sept. 11 and 1,392 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
It was another light offering of feeder cattle with not enough numbers to develop an accurate price trend. A higher undertones was noted on both steers and heifers. There was good demand for the offering of loads and packages, which sold on an active market. The quality and flesh were very attractive with many of the cattle coming off grass in light flesh. There were quite a few tested open heifers coming to town again. The beginning of the week brought much needed sunshine and warm temperatures. Very little of the silage harvest has started as most fields are still too wet. Many producers are trying to wrap up their hay which has been very challenging in the wet and humid conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers and 54% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600
pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 571 lbs., 159.00; 15 head, 783 to 798 lbs., 144.00 to 144.50 (144.14); 131 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 143.75 to 150.00 (149.75); 182 head, 880 to 893 lbs., 145.25 to 145.50 (145.41); 160 head, 904 to 949 lbs., 133.00 to 144.30 (140.98); 14 head, 963 lbs., 134.50. Large frame 1, 74 head, 1023 to 1040 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (131.37); 8 head, 1106 lbs., 119.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 41 head, 562 lbs., 140.25; 7 head, 639 lbs., 141.50; 32 head, 678 lbs., 136.75; 40 head, 709 lbs., 132.25; 64 head, 754 lbs., 147.25 natural; 74 head, 804 to 825 lbs., 127.50 to 128.25 (128.17); 65 head, 828 lbs., 138.00 spayed; 115 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 124.25 to 130.00 (126.06); 57 head, 886 lbs., 136.35 spayed; 7 head, 911 lbs., 130.25; 15 head, 929 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 67 head, 919 lbs., 133.20 spayed; 85 head, 953 to 991 lbs., 123.25 to 127.50 (126.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 784 lbs., 125.75. Large frame 1, 12 head, 1008 lbs., 124.75; 22 head, 1015 lbs., 127.75 spayed.
