Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,071 head of feeder cattle selling on March 4, compared to 4,723 head on Feb. 26 and 6,791 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those selling 751 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifers weighing 500 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $7 higher except those 650 to 700 pounds were mostly steady. There was good demand for large offering of packages and loads. There was more variation in quality with cattle ranging from plain to attractive quality, most in moderate to moderate flesh with some heavy flesh at times. Some cattle carried some tag. The lot conditions are starting to get sloppy with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s the past week. A moderate to active market was seen for this offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 114 head, 509 to 539 lbs., 177.00 to 188.50 (181.55); 115 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 163.00 to 174.50 (169.62); 111 head, 606 to 636 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (163.21); 274 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 147.50 to 163.50 (153.96); 44 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 141.50 to 143.50 (142.84) fleshy; 365 head, 708 to 746 lbs., 143.50 to 153.50 (148.58); 30 head, 738 to 745 lbs., 139.00 to 139.50 (139.20) fleshy; 662 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 135.50 to 147.75 (144.20); 310 head, 803 to 849 lbs., 134.50 to 142.25 (138.07); 210 head, 856 to 896 lbs., 131.00 to 140.75 (135.90); 16 head, 865 lbs., 128.75 fleshy; 148 head, 914 to 932 lbs., 129.50 to 130.75 (130.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 383 lbs., 163.00; 21 head, 416 to 430 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (170.33); 4 head, 463 lbs., 174.00; 38 head, 636 lbs., 150.00; 16 head, 678 lbs., 138.00; 22 head, 765 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, 18 head, 1005 to 1023 lbs., 122.00 to 125.25 (122.89).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 39 head, 373 to 386 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.62); 64 head, 441 to 447 lbs., 147.00 to 158.75 (155.23); 12 head, 453 to 489 lbs., 144.00 to 155.50 (150.49); 327 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (156.33); 224 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 143,50 to 159.50 (148.24); 26 head, 580 to 588 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.58) fleshy; 140 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 137.50 to 150.25 (145.44); 42 head, 618 to 643 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (128.65) fleshy; 328 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 143.50 (138.71); 241 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (138.37); 10 head, 746 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 152 head, 754 to 781 lbs., 127.00 to 132.75 (130.23); 194 head, 802 to 839 lbs., 123.00 to 129.75 (128.08); 101 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (127.47). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 49 head, 742 lbs., 1090.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 417 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 458 lbs., 137.00. 10 head, 599 lbs., 127.50; 38 head, 663 to 692 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.54); 7 head, 666 lbs., 121.00 fleshy.
