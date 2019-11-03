Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,440 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 30, compared to 5,610 head on Oct. 23 and 2,800 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on yearling steers 850 to 1,000 pounds were mostly steady with instances of up to $8 higher and those 1,001 to 1,100 pounds were unevenly steady. The yearling heifers weighing 800 to 850 pounds and 900 to 950 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The steer and heifer calves were lightly tested last week in different weight classes and there were mostly steady undertones noted on calves. There was moderate to good demand for mostly strings and loads which made up the yearling offering with best demand seen for a string of attractive black steers off grass. The yearling quality varied, from plain to attractive. There was slightly less flesh on the yearlings this week with more off grass in light to moderate flesh. Moderate to good demand for many packages and a handful of loads that made up the calf offering. The majority of the calves was off the cow in light to moderate flesh with some moderate plus at times. Preconditioning varied, and calves without all their shots sold at a discount. An active market for this large offering with order buyers and some farmer feeders in the seats. The cold and dry weather for the past week has helped to dry things out and harvest has been progressing quickly. There is much more interest in procuring calves than a week ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 298 lbs., 180.00; 21 head, 312 lbs., 171.00; 96 head, 364 to 394 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (173.70); 56 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 146.00 to 178.00 (155.98); 196 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 151.50 to 173.50 (163.79); 418 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 137.00 to 161.50 (153.75); 139 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 146.75 to 154.00 (151.25); 14 head, 551 lbs., 142.00 full; 368 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 133.50 to 158.00 (149.25); 269 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 131.00 to 157.00 (149.30); 249 head, 705 to 744 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (149.38); 237 head, 827 to 847 lbs., 143.75 to 148.00 (147.58); 262 head, 880 to 886 lbs., 147.50 to 158.25 (155.49); 217 head, 902 to 944 lbs., 147.25 to 158.25 (153.78); 407 head, 961 to 994 lbs., 144.50 to 148.60 (147.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 52 head, 987 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1, 161 head, 1002 to 1042 lbs., 135.60 to 145.25 (141.09); 255 head, 1058 to 1068 lbs., 133.50 to 135.60 (135.10); 20 head, 1124 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 299 lbs., 148.00; 44 head, 311 to 347 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (158.88); 55 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 155.50 (147.03); 107 head, 404 to 441 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (148.18); 94 head, 466 to 499 lbs., 127.00 to 147.00 (140.24); 137 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 127.50 to 145.00 (135.26); 162 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 122.00 to 144.00 (134.55); 53 head, 617 to 622 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.11); 89 head, 654 to 665 lbs., 139.50 to 147.00 (142.04); 13 head, 690 lbs., 127.00 full; 43 head, 714 to 715 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (145.72); 206 head, 819 to 844 lbs., 142.75 to 143.60 (143.31); 57 head, 875 lbs., 128.25; 149 head, 904 to 913 lbs., 135.00 to 141.40 (140.36); 11 head, 958 lbs., 137.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 641 lbs., 129.00; 57 head, 711 to 740 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.82). Large frame 1, 9 head, 1020 lbs., 134.25; 10 head, 1110 lbs., 120.00.
