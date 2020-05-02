Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,150 head of feeder cattle selling on April 22, compared to 3,907 head on April 15 and 6,417 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, many more steers were available and the best test was on steers weighing 600 to 650 pounds that wer mostly steady and 700 to 750 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The heifers weighing 650 to 900 pounds were mostly steady with instances of $2 lower. Several strings of backgrounded cattle as well as loads and packages of home raised cattle, including several consignments of replacement quality heifers, made up the large offering, which was met with moderate to good demand. The quality was similar to the previous week with many attractive quality cattle to choose from. There was slightly more flesh on the offering than the previous week with more cattle in moderate plus flesh, some heavy flesh at times. Cattle are mostly clean hided as lot conditions are dry right now. A moderate to active market was seen for this offering. Some field work has started as the weather has been dry and temperatures are warming up. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 386 lbs., 174.00; 61 head, 496 lbs., 163.50; 26 head, 500 to 509 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.97); 20 head, 580 lbs., 156.00; 163 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (155.68); 70 head, 626 to 640 lbs., 140.50 to 144.50 (143.32) fleshy; 23 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.01); 357 head, 705 to 729 lbs., 136.50 to 149.75 (142.71); 322 head, 762 to 798 lbs., 124.25 to 135.50 (130.88); 462 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 125.75 to 136.25 (134.98); 157 head, 856 to 884 lbs., 117.50 to 126.50 (123.80); 263 head, 916 to 939 lbs., 113.50 to 120.50 (115.26); 163 head, 955 to 963 lbs., 117.25 to 120.50 (119.57); 55 head, 999 lbs., 104.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 494 lbs., 156.00. Large frame 1, 100 head, 1103 to 1128 lbs., 101.00 to 102.50 (101.76).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 482 to 484 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.36); 25 head, 507 to 534 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.67); 5 head, 537 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 46 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.53); 34 head, 613 to 642 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (132.12); 4 head, 635 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 242 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (128.55); 111 head, 706 to 744 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (126.73); 7 head, 732 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 571 head, 757 to 796 lbs., 110.50 to 118.00 (114.65); 63 head, 776 to 783 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.68) replacement; 365 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 106.50 to 117.25 (112.49); 71 head, 803 lbs., 128.25 replacement; 364 head, 854 to 868 lbs., 109.25 to 115.00 (113.44); 12 head, 890 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 56 head, 913 to 921 lbs., 102.00 to 103.75 (103.34); 188 head, 963 to 977 lbs., 98.75 to 110.25 (106.07). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 116 head, 751 to 792 lbs., 930.00 to 1000.00 (981.16) replacement; 179 head, 857 to 895 lbs., 950.00 to 1085.00 (1029.15) replacement; 68 head, 948 lbs., 1050.00 replacement.
