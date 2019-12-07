Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,518 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 4, compared to 7,771 head on Nov. 20 and 4,346 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing 500 to 550 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower, those 551 to 600 pounds were unevenly steady and those 601 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 550 pounds were mostly steady, those 551 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those 601 to 650 pounds were mostly steady. The lighter offering of yearlings in comparison to the last sale indicated steady undertones noted on yearling steers and heifers. There was good to very good demand for loads and packages of yearling steers and heifers. The flesh varied from moderate to some heavy flesh. A couple loads of steers still coming off grass. Some tag on the yearlings but most had clean hides. There ws moderate to good demand for calves. The quality was mostly attractive on the calves that sold in mostly packages with just a handful of loads. One weaned package was available but the rest of the calf offering was off the cow and had all their shots or at least one full round. There was less flesh on the calves than two weeks ago and mostly moderate flesh overall on the calves. It was a moderate to active market with order buyers and a couple farmer feeders in the seats. The area received a large amount of snow and blizzard conditions over the weekend further complicating life for producers. There is still quite a bit of corn in the fields and the ground has yet to freeze hard. These conditions have further dampened interest in buying calves to feed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 333 lbs., 177.00; 4 head, 379 lbs., 173.00; 56 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (170.81); 52 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 166.00 to 171.50 (168.37); 147 head, 518 to 539 lbs., 151.50 to 164.00 (158.78); 327 head, 558 to 592 lbs., 149.00 to 160.50 (156.19); 302 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 157.50 (154.16); 153 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 143.00 to 156.50 (151.05); 153 head, 716 to 749 lbs., 143.50 to 146.50 (145.64); 99 head, 754 to 780 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (147.12); 74 head, 857 to 881 lbs., 150.00 to 150.50 (150.08); 114 head, 920 to 946 lbs., 150.25 to 156.00 (154.28); 269 head, 982 to 993 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (146.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 756 to 792 lbs. 132.50 to 134.50 (133.34). Large frame 1, 56 head, 1058 lbs., 148.25,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 345 lbs., 149.00; 22 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.01); 40 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.81); 132 head, 453 to 497 lbs.,139.25 to 149.00 (145.39); 78 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (139.06); 325 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (136.87); 14 head, 570 lbs., 121.00 fleshy. 110 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 125.50 to 137.00 (131.68); 50 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 123.50 to 125.75 (123.90); 14 head, 709 lbs., 136.00; 52 head, 780 lbs., 144.50; 38 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (138.77); 236 head, 879 to 890 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (137.18); 24 head, 884 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 138 head, 904 to 914 lbs., 142.00 to 143.25 (143.16); 24 head, 975 to 984 lbs., 139.00 to 139.50 (139.08). Large frame 1, 69 head, 1031 to 1048 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.29); 60 head, 1024 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 220 head, 1055 to 1082 lbs., 133.75 to 135.00 (134.37).
