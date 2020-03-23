Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 625 head of feeder cattle selling on March 18, compared to 5,582 head on March 11 and 6,023 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, a much lighter offering than what was expected with most weight classes not well enough for a comparison. There was a steady to higher undertone. The stock was mostly packages and just a couple loads, in varied flesh from light to heavy. The quality was average to attractive. Some tag again was in the stock as lots continue to thaw and get muddy. It was a mostly active market for this lighter offering with quite a few farmer feeders coming out as well as the normal crowd of order buyers. The plunging futures conditions the past couple weeks have many producers waiting for things to settle down before they try to bring their cattle to town. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 553 to 570 lbs., 159.00 to 164.50 (162.43); 38 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 137.50 to 152.50 (146.37); 7 head, 706 lbs., 144.00; 4 head, 744 lbs., 113.00 fleshy; 9 head, 773 lbs., 128.50; 6 head, 816 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 10 head, 878 to 879 lbs., 116.50 to 123.50 (119.30); 59 head, 910 to 925 lbs., 118.50 to 125.00 (123.59); 61 head, 950 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, 74 head, 1023 to 1043 lbs., 117.25 to 118.00 (117.85).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 371 lbs., 158.00; 17 head, 458 to 484 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (152.02); 47 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (144.70); 32 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (141.59); 80 head, 613 to 632 lbs., 135.50 to 138.50 (138.21); 21 head, 652 lbs., 137.50; 15 head, 801 to 818 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.39) fleshy.
