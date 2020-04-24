Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,097 head of feeder cattle selling on April 15, compared to 5,590 head on April 1 and 3,465 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to two weeks ago, the best test was on steers weighing 600 to 650 pounds that were selling $6 to $10 higher and those 700 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The best test was on heifers weighing 650 to 700 pounds that were steady to $2 higher, those 750 to 800 pounds were mostly steady, those 801 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher and other weight classes of steers and heifers were not well compared. Mostly the heifers in the offering including a long string of backgrounded Char cross heifers and several loads and packages of replacement types, these all met with good to very good demand. The demand was moderate to good for the remainder of the offering, depending on flesh condition. The overall quality was mostly attractive. The flesh varied, the majority of the offering was in moderate to moderate plus, with some heavy flesh at times. A moderate to active market for the offering with order buyers and producers bidding in the offering and producers were mostly interested in replacement heifers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 26% steers and 74% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 431 lbs., 159.00; 9 head, 464 lbs., 169.00; 19 head, 519 to 544 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.98); 48 head, 564 to 588 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (153.78); 112 head, 606 to 643 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (160.62); 22 head, 627 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 58 head, 666 to 686 lbs., 141.25 to 155.00 (147.57); 10 head, 691 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 216 head, 730 to 749 lbs., 133.00 to 146.50 (143.59); 125 head, 830 to 847 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.05); 18 head, 813 lbs., 106.00 fleshy; 130 head, 851 to 876 lbs., 117.25 to 130.75 (123.72); 27 head, 900 lbs., 107.25 fleshy; 92 head, 952 to 969 lbs., 112.00 to 114.75 (113.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 546 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 713 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 51 head, 1010 to 1019 lbs., 105.00 to 108.50 (107.82).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 379 lbs., 151.00; 74 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 134.50 to 148.00 (140.00); 176 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (135.75); 274 head, 614 to 629 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.54); 9 head, 614 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 156 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 124.50 to 137.00 (131.06); 8 head, 687 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 70 head, 702 to 715 lbs., 125.00 to 129.25 (128.81); 32 head, 740 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 109 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.25); 22 head, 769 lbs., 124.00 replacement; 183 head, 806 to 844 lbs., 109.00 to 117.00 (112.13); 66 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 102.75 to 106.50 (104.98) fleshy; 131 head, 811 to 844 lbs., 118.75 to 125.00 (120.53) replacement; 395 head, 857 to 893 lbs., 109.75 to 117.00 (113.38); 17 head, 894 lbs., 100.50 fleshy; 26 head, 857 lbs., 119.00 replacement; 11 head, 929 lbs., 98.75; 5 head, 910 lbs., 92.00 fleshy; 495 head, 953 to 992 lbs., 109.50 to 113.90 (111.42); 105 head, 953 to 961 lbs., 116.25 replacement. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 25 head, 784 lbs., 990.00 replacement; 92 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 1060.00 to 1120.00 (1081.03) replacement; 115 head, 861 to 867 lbs., 1110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 333 lbs., 122.50; 4 head, 356 lbs., 143.00. Large frame 1, 58 head, 866 lbs., 108.75.
