Vytelle, Kansas City, Missouri, announced the exclusive licensing of the Synomics Insights Platform to increase the accuracy of predicting cattle performance using phenotype and genomics data. By bringing this new capability in-house, Vytelle is positioned to fast forward cattle genetic progress—bringing certainty to producers’ high-stake management decisions.
“Vytelle will now be able to offer cattle producers the ability to correlate elite phenotype performance to unique genetic trait combinations. Combining this capability with our GrowSafe Systems phenotype data capture platform, Vytelle will offer cattle producers new intelligence to correlate genome to phenome. As a result, producers can more rapidly multiply their elite genetics using our modern in vitro fertilization system providing them a complete solution,” said Kerryann Kocher, CEO for Vytelle.
The Synomics Insights Platform can process thousands of diverse datasets and analyze large-scale genotypic, phenotypic and environmental data.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.Vytelle.com.
