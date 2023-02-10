Vocasek receives Professional Leadership Award

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dodge City, Kansas-based ServiTech has announced that Fred Vocasek has been recognized for his professional career in the area of soil science. Vocasek serves as ServiTech’s Senior Lab Agronomist and has been with the company for nearly four decades.
Vocasek received the Soil Science Industry and Professional Leadership Award from the Soil Science Society of America during its annual meeting. The award highlights professionals who have developed programs, practices and technology that contribute to soil, environmental, natural resource or agricultural sciences through education, national and international research. The award was presented at a breakfast event during the SSSA Annual Meeting featuring the Agronomy, Soil Science and Crop Science Societies.
“Soil science is an essential part of agronomy,” Vocasek said. “The award was not expected but certainly appreciated. I am grateful to ServiTech, which has allowed me to pursue these opportunities and activities that I have been involved with.”
At ServiTech, Vocasek is committed to technical customer service and interpretations of ServiTech crop production data through customer service, training, and special services for ServiTech clients. His work is presented to ServiTech staff and external groups regarding how to utilize lab analysis when making soil, crop, water, and livestock management decisions.
Vocasek began his professional service as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Agronomy Club president in 1978. He helped begin the Kansas Certified Crop Advisor Board, later serving as local board chair, regional representative, and as North American CCA board chair. Vocasek received the 2010 CCA of the Year and 2017 Agronomic Industry awards.
Vocasek is recognized as an industry expert and speaks at events across the country, most recently at the Agronomy Society Dryland Symposium and the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District Master Irrigator program. He is a partner and resource for several commodity organizations and research groups and dedicates his time to enhancing soil knowledge, then educating his ServiTech teammates and clients.
