Dodge City, Kansas-based ServiTech has announced that Fred Vocasek has been recognized for his professional career in the area of soil science. Vocasek serves as ServiTech’s Senior Lab Agronomist and has been with the company for nearly four decades.

Vocasek receives Professional Leadership Award

Fred Vocasek, ServiTech’s Senior Lab Agronomist and recipient of the Soil Science Industry and Professional Leadership Award. (Courtesy photo.)

Vocasek received the Soil Science Industry and Professional Leadership Award from the Soil Science Society of America during its annual meeting. The award highlights professionals who have developed programs, practices and technology that contribute to soil, environmental, natural resource or agricultural sciences through education, national and international research. The award was presented at a breakfast event during the SSSA Annual Meeting featuring the Agronomy, Soil Science and Crop Science Societies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.