Built on founder Gary Vermeer’s legacy of finding a better way, for Vermeer Corporation the past 75 years have centered around impacting people and the world for the better. As the company looks to the future, third- generation family member, President and CEO Jason Andringa says the next 75 years will continue to aim for the same purpose.

“What started as a small machine shop to meet the needs of local farmers in and around our hometown of Pella, Iowa, soon became the ground floor for my grandfather (Gary) to open Vermeer Manufacturing in 1948,” said Andringa. “With the guiding principle of treating other people how you’d want to be treated yourself, we’ve created a culture over the last 75 years of making a real impact on the way work gets done that continues to drive our company forward. Ultimately, it’s a commitment that is part of every interaction we have among ourselves, suppliers, dealers, customers and the communities we live and work in.”

