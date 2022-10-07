Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc., Kalida, Ohio, has introduced the new Brent Avalanche 98 series grain carts that take unloading performance to new heights and greater reach.
The new models include the 2598, 1598, 1398 and 1198 Brent grain carts with 2,500-, 1,500-, 1,300- and 1,100-bushels, respectively.
Enhanced unloading height and reach is accomplished by increasing the overall auger length by 36 inches on models 2598 and 2098 and 25 inches on the 1598, 1398 and 1198 models that folds within the width of the cart for easier transport. For maximum harvest productivity, the Brent Avalanche 2598 and 2098 unload at up to 1,000 bushel per minute with 24-inch unloading augers, and the 1598, 1398 and 1198 with 22-inch vertical augers unload at up to 850 bushels per minute.
The cart’s versatility is enhanced with either right- or left-hand unloading to meet grower preferences. The dual augers are powered by an exclusive drivetrain with a belt-driven, 20-inch diameter floor auger working in conjunction with a heavy duty, direct drive 90-degree gearbox for the vertical auger.
