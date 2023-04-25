Trail King offers updates on two popular trailers

Trail King, Mitchell, South Dakota, has updated two of its best selling material hauling trailers.
The Steel Side Dump is a two-piece rolled design of the tub delivers a fast, stable unloading process ensuring materials are dumped further away and eliminating carry back. Main frame I-beams constructed of one-piece web and flange material, result in a trailer with the rugged strength and durability to stand up to the toughest loads.
Improvements includean additional center tub pivot to provide a smoother dumping process and increased stability with no wheel hop at the end of the dump cycle while maintaining a dump angle of 41 degrees. The new tub geometry drastically increases tub-to-truck clearance when dumping, improves cycle stability and provides better rear-view visibility and component protection.
The company’s bottom dump is engineering to be lighter than ever before, yet rugged and strong. Its lightweight cross-bracing and gusset design minimizes the twisting and flexing in critical stress areas while delivering maximum weight savings.
Improvements include gaster operation and more capacity for the gate with the addition of a 60-gallon air reservoir.The heavy-duty gate stop increases productivity and greater output with fast cycle times and recently modified easy to use gate limit setting. It is conveniently positioned with six adjustable locations.
