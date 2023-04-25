Trail King, Mitchell, South Dakota, has updated two of its best selling material hauling trailers.

Trail King offers updates on two popular trailers

The Steel Side Dump is a two-piece rolled design of the tub delivers a fast, stable unloading process ensuring materials are dumped further away and eliminating carry back. Main frame I-beams constructed of one-piece web and flange material, result in a trailer with the rugged strength and durability to stand up to the toughest loads.

