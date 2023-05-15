Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
PTO stands for Power Take-Off, and PTO shafts are used to transfer power from a tractor or other source of power to an implement or machine that needs to be powered.
PTO shafts consist of a rotating shaft that connects the power source to the implement or machine. The shaft usually has splines on both ends, which allows it to be attached to the power source and the implement or machine.
PTO shafts are commonly used in agriculture for powering various farm implements such as mowers, balers, plows, and harvesters. They can also be used in other industries such as construction, forestry, and landscaping.
The purpose of PTO shafts is to provide a flexible and efficient way of transferring power from a power source to a machine or implement without the need for a separate engine or motor. This allows farmers and other workers to power a variety of different machines with a single power source, such as a tractor, which can save time and reduce costs.
One of the biggest complaints about PTO shafts is the risk of accidents and injuries when working with them. PTO shafts are designed to transfer power from a tractor to an implement, such as a mower or a baler. However, if not handled properly, PTO shafts can cause serious injuries or even death.
One common issue is the failure to properly attach or secure the PTO shaft, which can cause it to detach and spin out of control. This can cause serious injuries to the operator or anyone nearby. Another issue is the failure to properly shield the PTO shaft, which can also cause injury if clothing, hair, or body parts get caught in the spinning shaft.
Additionally, PTO shafts require proper maintenance and inspection to ensure that they are functioning safely and effectively. Neglecting maintenance can lead to issues such as rust, wear and tear, and misalignment, which can cause the PTO shaft to fail or malfunction.
We've added these helpful videos from great content creators.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.