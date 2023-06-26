IMG_4499

Sorghum harvest took an unexpected turn for Kent Wetzel on Oct. 15. The Offerle, Kan. farmer was harvesting south of town when his mother noticed smoke coming from the rear of his combine. Quick thinking by the Wetzel family and local volunteer firemen, kept the fire from spreading despite the 22 mph winds that day. (Journal photos by Holly Martin.)

Your equipment on a farm is dear to you. One of the biggest possible property loss prevention steps to take is to make sure that your equipment is maintained and protected in case of fire. 

Prevent your equipment from catching fire, be proactive: 

