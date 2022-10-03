BN AndersonMobileApp.PNG

The Andersons, Inc., Maumee, Ohio, has released a new mobile app, The Andersons AgConnect, for both Android and iPhone devices to allow producers easy access to real-time information, including electronic scale tickets, contracts and on holds.

The Bushel platform helps agribusinesses quickly share accurate information to producers through a custom-branded application on their smartphone. The Andersons AgConnect app is currently available for customers of The Andersons in Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, and New York.

