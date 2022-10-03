The Andersons, Inc., Maumee, Ohio, has released a new mobile app, The Andersons AgConnect, for both Android and iPhone devices to allow producers easy access to real-time information, including electronic scale tickets, contracts and on holds.
The Bushel platform helps agribusinesses quickly share accurate information to producers through a custom-branded application on their smartphone. The Andersons AgConnect app is currently available for customers of The Andersons in Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, and New York.
“This mobile app is just one part of a longer-term strategy to provide the best customer experience for our producers in the industry,” Bill Krueger, president, The Andersons Trade and Processing said. “Giving our producers their account information 24/7 will empower them to make more informed decisions. With the addition of our AgConnect app, we will have more time available for the more strategic, deliberate conversations with our producers.”
With The Andersons AgConnect app, producers will be able to view scale tickets, check futures, track grain contracts, view commodity balances, receive important notifications, see key location information, read the latest market news, and access The Andersons SmartTickets.
The Andersons AgConnect app is powered by Bushel, a software company focused on the grain industry and based in Fargo, North Dakota. Bushel’s strategic focus is to enable digital transformation in the agriculture industry. Bushel provides integrations and digital solutions that solve real pain points for farmers and grain companies creating value for all stakeholders in the ag and food value chain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.