Shur-Co LLC, Vermillion, South Dakota, a supplier of tarp systems and accessories to the transportation industry, plans to expand its service, sales, distribution and manufacturing capabilities to a location in Vermillion in November. The location, at 1212 N. Norbeck St., will become a full-service branch that will support Shur-Co’s customers in the agriculture, construction, waste and flatbed markets.
“This continues to be a time of great transformation and growth for Shur-Co and this new facility is necessary to support the sales, service and distribution of our growing product line and volumes,” said Terry Tennant, CEO of Shur-Co. “We are constantly evaluating our network of locations companywide and the Vermillion location provides us an opportunity to not only add another service location, but to also increase manufacturing flexibility and distribution capacity to serve our diverse customer base.”
The new location will include two bays to support service and installation of tarp systems and accessories such as the company’s Shur-Lok and Cable-Lok roll tarps for agriculture and construction applications, 4500 series electric tarp systems and ShurTite retractable tarps for flatbed trailers. Light manufacturing and warehouse space to support distribution of the company’s Shur-Co, Donovan and ShurTite product lines will be included.
“It is our intention to be fully operational by year-end 2020,” Tennant said, adding the expansion means initially 8 to 10 employees will be added and he expects more to be hired as business expands.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.SHURCO.com.
