As the market’s first premix residual dicamba herbicide, Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology from Syngenta, Greensboro, North Carolina, delivered exceptional first-year weed control, despite early-season weather challenges, including record rainfall. Following the April 2019 registration by the Environmental Protection Agency, Tavium offered dicamba-tolerant soybean and cotton growers a convenient new tool to manage key ALS-, PPO- and glyphosate-resistant broadleaf and grass weeds with two effective sites of action for contact and residual control. Tavium contains built-in residual control to manage resistant weeds and maintain clean fields throughout the season. The addition of S-metolachlor with dicamba in a premix offers up to three weeks longer residual control than dicamba alone. Tavium can be used preplant, at planting and early post-emergence on Roundup Ready 2 Xtend Soybeans and Bollgard II XtendFlex Cotton. It targets driver weeds, including waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, horseweed (marestail), common and giant ragweed, kochia, morningglory, barnyardgrass, and foxtail. Tavium controls 21 different weeds when applied preemergence and 63 weeds as a post-emergence herbicide. Given the delayed herbicide applications early this year, the weed seed bank is likely larger moving into 2020. Burndown applications are the best way to control winter annual weeds. But if harvest delays prevent fall tillage, winter annuals are more likely to germinate and show early next spring. But unlike this past spring, the year ahead may offer an opportunity to control winter annuals as early as March in some areas. In the event both burndown application windows are missed, residual preemergence weed control is all the more critical for planting soybeans and cotton into healthy, clean soil. For more information, see a representative or visit www.syngenta-us.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.