Stutzman recognized as part of Realtors Land Institute’s APEX Producers Club

Toby Stutzman ALC, with Stutzman Realty and Auction from Ulysses, Kansas, has been recognized as a part of the 2022 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.

Stutzman was recently recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report’s co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony during RLI’s 2023 National Land Conference in Denver, Colorado.

