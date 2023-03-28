Stutzman recognized as part of Realtors Land Institute’s APEX Producers Club

Toby Stutzman ALC, with Stutzman Realty and Auction from Ulysses, Kansas, has been recognized as a part of the 2022 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.
Stutzman was recently recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report’s co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony during RLI’s 2023 National Land Conference in Denver, Colorado.
“It is an honor to have achieved this award. I am aware that this was made possible by the trust and confidence that buyers and sellers placed in me and my team, and for that I am extremely thankful,” said Stutzman upon receiving the award.
Top awards winners will receive national recognition in The Land Report’s spring magazine, RLI’s spring issue of Terra Firma magazine and other promotions throughout the year.
All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Producers Club are active members of RLI and have at least $5 million of qualifying dollar volume in closed land sales in 2022. The APEX Awards Program celebrated its sixth year by welcoming 217 applicants totaling a combined $7 billion in qualifying transaction volume.
Stutzman Realty and Auction, LLC specializes in farm and ranch land sales throughout the High Plains of Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. For additional information contact Toby Stutzman or visit stutzmanrealty.com.
