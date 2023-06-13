1920_portraitoffarmerwithtabletinfrontofhistractor.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Association of Equipment Manufacturers.)

Four-wheel drive tractors and combine harvesters continue growth while some other segments continue declines according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Overall U.S. ag tractor unit sales gained in all but one segment. U.S. self-propelled combine sales grew the most, up 54.6%, with 4WD tractors (up 51.1%) and 100-plus hp 2WD units (up 9.8%). However, a 2.7% decline in the sub-40 hp segment resulted in a 0.7% reduction in total farm tractors. Total farm tractor sales in the U.S. for the year are down 12.2% versus 2022, while combines are up 68.3%.

