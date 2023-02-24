The results of the National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest have been announced, and farmers who grew Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids represented more than 80% of all national first-, second- and third-place winners and earned four of seven first-place national honors.

Sorghum shines despite challenging 2022, company reports

The winning extended to the state level, where farmers who grew Johnston, Iowa-based Pioneer brand sorghum won 35 of 47 state first-, second- and third-place titles, accounting for 75% of all state category winners.

