In talking with landowners who are considering selling their land, the question of how to sell during the uncertainties of COVID-19 comes up.
Questions such as:
• Can you even hold an auction?
• How does an online auction work for land?
• What other options do I have besides an auction or listing?
In the Midwest and Plains, a traditional auction has been the preferred method for selling cropland and range land, while lower quality cropland and recreational land will more often be sold through a private treaty listing. Public auctions are still being held during this time albeit with social distancing in place according to local and state directives. But if a seller is concerned about an auction or how a regular listing will work selling their farm, the broker needs to offer all the land selling methods to meet the needs of the seller and the market.
Farmers National Company has a complete set of land sale methods to successfully sell land no matter what is happening in the local land market or with the uncertainties of COVID-19. These include not only public auctions held indoors or outside, but also online timed auctions, simulcast online and public auctions that allow those in person and those online to participate at the same time, written bid sales of various formats, and private treaty listings. The Farmers National Company agents know the local market and COVID-created changes. For more information see a representative or visit www.FarmersNational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.