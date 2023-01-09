Seed release
(Courtesy photo.)

St. Louis-based DEKALB and Asgrow seed brands are offering farmers an expanded product portfolio for 2023 with exclusive genetics and strong agronomic traits to maximize yield potential and ROI.

The DEKALB brand is launching 29 new products spanning the 75 to 120 relative maturity geographies. “The 2023 launch class is really exciting,” said Jamie Horton, DEKALB brand manager. She said next year’s lineup will offer expanded DEKALBDisease Shield products that provide broad protection against top corn diseases, including Goss’s wilt, northern corn leaf blight, anthracnose stalk rot, southern rust and gray leaf spot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.