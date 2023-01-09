St. Louis-based DEKALB and Asgrow seed brands are offering farmers an expanded product portfolio for 2023 with exclusive genetics and strong agronomic traits to maximize yield potential and ROI.
The DEKALB brand is launching 29 new products spanning the 75 to 120 relative maturity geographies. “The 2023 launch class is really exciting,” said Jamie Horton, DEKALB brand manager. She said next year’s lineup will offer expanded DEKALBDisease Shield products that provide broad protection against top corn diseases, including Goss’s wilt, northern corn leaf blight, anthracnose stalk rot, southern rust and gray leaf spot.
All DEKALB products for 2023 will also provide—at no additional cost to farmers—Acceleron Seed Applied Solutions ELITE with Enhanced Disease Control, which is designed to help improve and extend early-to-midseason disease control by reducing infections from pathogens. Horton said the brand’s 2023 product lineup will also offer expanded SmartStax PRO Technology products following a limited introduction this year. This next-generation trait technology provides an additional, new RNAi-based mode of action—becoming the first product with three modes of action for corn rootworm control.
Thirty-one new Asgrow XtendFlex products will debut next season, raising the total number to 102 varieties across all maturity groups. XtendFlex is Bayer’s triple-stacked soybean trait containing tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate to provide more flexibility to help control tough weeds, including waterhemp, Palmer amaranth and marestail.
Clint Chaffer, Asgrow brand manager, said the brand’s 2023 class has demonstrated strong agronomic characteristics, including excellent emergence, pod development and plant health.
The product lineup also includes resistance to the top soybean diseases, including white mold, Phytophthora, brown stem rot and iron deficiency chlorosis.
