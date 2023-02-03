“Scoular has long been a reliable partner delivering leading-edge food ingredients,” said Brian Hansen, Scoular general manager for Food Innovation. “The new name highlights the experience our customers get when working with us—access to custom, innovative ingredients, solutions and service.”
The Scoular Food Innovation team focuses on delivering ingredients that provide superior function, texture and flavor. Scoular’s exclusive new functional chickpea flour, for example, offers gelling, emulsifying, and foaming attributes that can replace eggs in bakery applications. The combination of consumers’ growing desire to have an alternative to animal-based products along with egg prices nearly doubling over the last two years has food companies seeking effective egg-replacement solutions like Scoular’s functional chickpea flour.
- Carries the backing of Scoular’s global supply chain network and financial stability, with the 130-year-old company posting over $9 billion in sales and ranking as the 48th largest private company in the U.S.
- Maintains long-term relationships with numerous top global food companies because of its experienced team, deep portfolio of high-quality, plant-based non-GMO and organic ingredients and commitment to strict food safety standards and on-time delivery.
- Leverages an in-house research and development team to create and commercialize innovative product formulations.
