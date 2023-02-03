Scoular, a global supply chain company based in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 1 launched a new name for its food ingredient business that showcases its capabilities in providing innovative ingredients to customers. The new name—Scoular Food Innovation—reflects the company’s food industry expertise and experience supplying on-trend ingredients to meet growing consumer demand. 

“Scoular has long been a reliable partner delivering leading-edge food ingredients,” said Brian Hansen, Scoular general manager for Food Innovation. “The new name highlights the experience our customers get when working with us—access to custom, innovative ingredients, solutions and service.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.