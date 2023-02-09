Scoular acquires Walker Products’ facility in Lincoln, Kansas

Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has purchased Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas.
The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage for wheat, milo, soybeans and corn, with access to rail. The Walker family has owned the central Kansas country elevator since 1954.
“Craig Walker and his wife Donna are great allies to area farmers, as well as the Lincoln community,” said Scoular Regional Facility Manager Brian Ring. “Scoular’s goal is to uphold the high standard of integrity and compassion set by the Walker family in this community.”
Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, operates a Midwestern grain handling network that includes more than 50 facilities in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.The Lincoln operation will become part of Scoular’s Solomon Valley group, which includes facilities within a 50-mile radius in Salina, Minneapolis, Ada and Downs, Kansas.
The addition of the Lincoln facility expands the Solomon Valley group to the west and will offer Lincoln, Ellsworth, and west Saline County farmers the advantages of the company’s marketing network. Scoular continually has invested in technology and facility upgrades to support farmers. The companyalso supports the communities in which its employees work and live through the Scoular Foundation.
“Scoular will be a valued addition to our community, customers and employees,” said Craig Walker. “Over years of working with Scoular, we have found that they hold to the same principles that set us both apart when serving our producers.”
