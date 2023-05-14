Roe selected to lead Kansas Corn

Josh Roe

The farmer leaders of the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission have announced Josh Roe has become CEO of Kansas Corn on May 8. Roe, who has served as Kansas Corn’s vice president of market development and public policy since 2018 and brings a broad background as an ag economist, policy and ethanol leader and farmer.

He succeeds retiring Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek who praised Roe as the right choice for the job.

