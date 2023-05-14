Roe selected to lead Kansas Corn

The farmer leaders of the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission have announced Josh Roe has become CEO of Kansas Corn on May 8. Roe, who has served as Kansas Corn’s vice president of market development and public policy since 2018 and brings a broad background as an ag economist, policy and ethanol leader and farmer.
He succeeds retiring Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek who praised Roe as the right choice for the job.
Kansas Corn Growers Association President Brent Rogers, Hoxie, expects Roe to continue to be an involved hands-on leader as CEO.
“Josh excels at the big things and the little things—no job is too big or too small for him,” Rogers said. “If we’re hosting a meeting, you’ll see Josh setting up folding chairs, visiting with growers as they arrive, giving presentations through the meeting, and helping clean up at the end of the night. He does an excellent job representing us whether it is Hoxie, Kansas, or Washington, DC.”
Roe said his previous work experience and the years he spent working with Krissek at Kansas Corn prepared him for his new position as CEO.
“I’ve been lucky to have Greg as a boss, mentor, and friend. His thoughtful, forward-looking leadership has elevated Kansas Corn to new heights during his nine years as CEO,” Roe said. “Working with our grower leaders and assembling a strong staff, Greg strengthened our organization. I plan to continue to move our growers’ vision for Kansas Corn forward.”
Kansas Corn Commission Chair Kent Moore, Iuka, said Krissek and Roe have been key to building the commission’s programs.
“The commission’s top priority is to increase markets and profitability for our corn farmers. Greg and Josh have worked together for years on building opportunities for corn and corn products. With this transition, I know we won’t miss a step on building key programs like market development, ethanol expansion and education.”
Roe lives near Manhattan with his wife Adassa and son Will. He farms on his family’s farm in Republic and Jewell counties where they raise corn, soybeans and cattle.
