Reinke increases investment in CropX to boost growers' agronomic efficiency

Reinke, a center pivot manufacturer based in Deshler, Nebraska, has increased its investment with CropX as part of a plan to boost agronomic efficiency for farmers. (Courtesy photo.)

Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Deshler, Nebraska, has announced its partnership participation in a $30 million Series C financing round for CropX Technologies. The investment will be used to continue developing the innovative capabilities of the CropX agronomic farm management system. 

Reinke, a center pivot manufacturer, by working together with CropX, a digital agronomic farm management company, can assure growers they are using water and other resources in the most efficient way.  By combining farm data, real-time conditions, and agronomic knowledge, Reinke and CropX provide the grower with powerful insights and advice for their agronomic operations.   

