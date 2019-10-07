John McDonald knows a thing or two about livestock equipment after working with cattle and rodeo livestock most of his life. Knowing there had to be a better portable corral design out there, he came up with it himself.
In 2003 the public was introduced to his original Rawhide Portable Corral design. This design could be set up by one person without any lifting and it could be done quickly. The product, built in Abilene, Kansas, could also be pulled down the road at highway speeds, ensuring that no time would be wasted while catching cattle.
Fast forward to 2019 and now two different corral options are available for customers to choose from—the Rawhide Original, a throwback to the first design, or the Rawhide Processor. Yet everything is still the same, “One person, no lifting, 10 minutes.” That’s all it takes to fold out a unit and have it ready to gather cattle.
The Processor continues to be the most popular model and is offered in three sizes for the convenience of ranchers and cattle producers throughout the world. The main feature with this design is the ability to customize the corral upon ordering by including a hydraulic alley, head gate or loading chute. Any combination of options is available on a Processor. Whether you simply want to catch your cattle or process them on site and load them into a trailer from the pasture, you are able to do so with the Processor.
The design of the Processor continues to impress cattle producers with its versatility and ease of use. The permanent sheeted, adjustable alley aids with working your livestock, whether it is done on site or in the field. The adjustable alley can be sized from 30 inches down to 16 inches; either manually or hydraulically.
The most notable features of the Rawhide corrals are that they are easy to set up and they are easy to transport. For more information, call 785-263-3436 or visit www.rawhideportablecorral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.