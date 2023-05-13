‘Planter Accelerate’ project to bring new jobs to AGCO plants

AGCO Corporation, Duluth, Georgia, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, recently announced a capital improvement project that will increase production capacities for Massey Ferguson and Fendt Momentum planters at its Kansas facilities in Beloit and Cawker City. The project—dubbed Planter Accelerate—will begin in the second quarter of this year and continue through the first quarter of 2024.
The additional capacities provided by the project will be leveraged to meet the significant growth expected for planters from both of AGCO’s primary North American equipment brands. Improvements from the Planter Accelerate project include streamlining production by freeing up factory space, improving material storage areas and receiving docks, and adding capacity to the manufacturing line and fabrication. The project will also bring a new 2D laser to the facility, which will not only replace aging equipment but also improve laser cut efficiencies by eight times and use less energy in doing so.
