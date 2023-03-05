Papillon Agricultural Company, Easton, Maryland, has hired Derek Hullett as purchasing manager. Hullett will oversee ingredient procurement to maintain Papillon’sstandards and manage market risk across its entire product line.

Papillon Ag hires purchasing manager

Derek Hullett

“Derek’s expertise and background in ingredient procurement provides Papillon the opportunity to capitalize on internal and external efficiencies and position us for continued growth,” said company President David Briggs.

