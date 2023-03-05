Papillon Ag hires purchasing manager

Papillon Agricultural Company, Easton, Maryland, has hired Derek Hullett as purchasing manager. Hullett will oversee ingredient procurement to maintain Papillon’sstandards and manage market risk across its entire product line.
“Derek’s expertise and background in ingredient procurement provides Papillon the opportunity to capitalize on internal and external efficiencies and position us for continued growth,” said company President David Briggs.
Hullett’s professional experience will support Papillon’s national expansion. He worked as a senior buyer at Purina Feeds, managing the procurement of wheat midds across the upper Midwest and West Coast and overseeing the supply chain for nationwide rice byproducts. Prior to that, Hullett managed the truck grain procurement program for Pilgrim’s Pride and was responsible for executing barge grain procurement on the Tennessee River.
A 2015 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Hullett earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.
