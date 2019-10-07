Barenburg USA, Tangent, Oregon, has now added GET PLUS technology to select Master Series products. GET PLUS adds beneficial, non-toxic, fungal endophytes that improve forage quality and, in turn, increase profitability.
Traditionally, forage grasses have been defined by two traits—yield and persistence. But, there is also a strong emphasis placed on a third trait—forage quality. After many years of research, Barenbrug USA has incorporated all three of these traits into select varieties of forage. Researchers at Barenbrug examined alkaloid profiles of numerous endophytes collected from around the world.
They isolated many endophytes that lacked alkaloids known to be toxic to livestock. These selected endophytes were inoculated into different seed germplasm. From this research, two beneficial endophytes were selected, E34 and NEA2.
Master Series products are specially formulated to offer animals the ideal mixture of forage species and varieties for their needs. These blends have been put together by forage-breeding specialists, so you are able to plant with confidence.
Barenbrug USA is a part of the Royal Barenbrug Group, a family-owned business whose core activities are plant breeding, grass seed production and the global marketing of grass seed and fodder crops. With 18 branches and 22 research and development locations in 20 countries on 6 continents, Barenbrug has been the leading grass seed business in the world for over 100 years.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.BarUSA.com.
