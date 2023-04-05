Company preview user-friendly, sustainable technology at Commodity Classic

Helena Agri-Enterprises, Collierville, Tennessee, introduced two new brands at the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, designed with sustainability in mind. The enzyme-based soybean seed treatment, Enertia, improves soil quality on the farm, while the water-use efficiency tool, Resgenix, manages resource consumption.

Together, Enertia and Resgenix balance crop production needs with environmental stewardship to increase yields responsibly and efficiently.

