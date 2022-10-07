NP Luminscend.png

Beginning with 2023 planting, corn growers can expect to have access to enhanced protection for the genetic potential of their seed investment against key early season diseases.

Lumiscend Pro fungicide seed treatment, part of the LumiGEN seed treatment portfolio, will provide corn seedlings with enhanced protection against Rhizoctonia, Fusarium and Pythium.

