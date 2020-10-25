Nufarm Americas, Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina, has launched Panther MTZ herbicide. Panther MTZ is the latest in Nufarm’s portfolio of innovative Panther herbicides formulated to help growers gain weed management efficacy, resistance management and lasting residual control that improves flexibility come spring.
Panther MTZ offers two modes of action, the dual-benefit of swift burn down and lasting residual, as well as an optimal load of metribuzin at a lower application rate than competing premixes.
“One of Nufarm’s key goals is to expand the tools available to farmers to help them fight challenges posed by weeds,” said Chris Bowley, Nufarm brand and customer marketing manager. “Panther MTZ improves results where they’re needed most—combatting weed resistance, assisting burn down and adding residual control. In addition to pre-plant application, growers can apply this fall to ease weed pressure out of the gate this spring.”
Panther MTZ delivers broad-spectrum control of more than 90 weed species and is labeled uses for soybeans, sugarcane, fallow (including wheat or fallow rotations), non-crop farm areas and industrial vegetation management. It provides flexible fall or spring application timing and tank mixing—became available in September.
Panther MTZ herbicide is the latest addition to the Nufarm’s growing list of herbicides that farmers can use for weed management year round, from “Harvest to Canopy.” For more information, see a representative or visit www.nufarm.com/uscrop.
