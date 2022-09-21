Golden Harvest, Downers Grove, Illinois, recently released new data that highlights how extreme weather conditions across the Midwest, such as intense heat, drought stress and other environmental factors, indicate corn harvest is likely to be highly variable in 2022. As farmers prepare for a challenging harvest in parts of the U.S., Golden Harvest agronomists have developed data-based insights and actionable recommendations to minimize yield loss and begin plans for next year.

Several factors led to increased variability this year. Wet planting conditions delayed planting in many areas, and fields planted in marginal soil conditions often see poorer root development, which can worsen the impacts of drought or heat that set in later in the growing season.

BN Peak Water.png

Peak water use occurs just prior to pollination, making it the most sensitive time for drought to occur. (Courtesy of Syngenta Seeds.)
BN High day and night.png

High day and night temperatures can negatively impact ear weight, kernel size and grain fill duration. Source: Badu-Apraku, B., R.B. Huner, and M. Tollenaar. 1983. Effect of temperature during grain filling on whole plant and grain yield in maize (Zea mays L.) Can. J. Plant Sci. 63:357-363.

