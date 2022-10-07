IMG-PowerCOre-Enlist-Logo-272x200-NA-US.png

Corteva Agriscience, Indianapolis, Indiana, recently announced new advancements in its portfolio of above-ground pest control products in corn.

PowerCore Enlist corn is a comprehensive trait package designed for season-long insect protection and weed control and will be introduced as an integrated refuge offering: PowerCore Enlist Refuge Advanced corn. Additionally, when commercially available, new PowerCore Ultra Enlist corn is expected to deliver an extra mode of action for geographies that need added protection and also will be available with integrated refuge as PowerCore Ultra Enlist Refuge Advanced corn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.