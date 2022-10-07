Corteva Agriscience, Indianapolis, Indiana, recently announced new advancements in its portfolio of above-ground pest control products in corn.
PowerCore Enlist corn is a comprehensive trait package designed for season-long insect protection and weed control and will be introduced as an integrated refuge offering: PowerCore Enlist Refuge Advanced corn. Additionally, when commercially available, new PowerCore Ultra Enlist corn is expected to deliver an extra mode of action for geographies that need added protection and also will be available with integrated refuge as PowerCore Ultra Enlist Refuge Advanced corn.
PowerCore Enlist corn, as both structured refuge and integrated Refuge Advanced options, is stacked with three modes of action for enhanced control over the toughest above-ground pests, including susceptible European corn borer, fall armyworm, southwestern corn borer and corn earworm.
When commercially available, the new PowerCore Ultra Enlist corn will bring an additional mode of action for acres in geographies that need extra protection from higher pressure of above-ground pests like fall armyworm and western bean cutworm.
Corteva is finalizing its commercial plans for launching the new suite of products for PowerCore Enlist corn. Current introductory plans in the United States include:
• 2023: Expanded access to PowerCore Enlist Refuge Advanced corn for farmers;
• 2024: Expanded access to PowerCore Ultra Enlist corn and PowerCore Ultra Enlist Refuge Advanced corn available for farmers;
• Mid-decade: Advancement of a broader set of genetic backgrounds, making more maturities available;
• Mid- to late-decade: PowerCore Enlist Refuge Advanced corn and PowerCore Ultra Enlist Refuged Advanced corn will become the lead offerings from Corteva for above-ground pest acres.
PowerCore Enlist Refuge Advanced corn technology is expected to be available in products across all Corteva seed brands, including Pioneer, Brevant seeds, AgVenture, Dairyland Seed, Hoegemeyer, NuTech Seed and Seed Consultants. Corteva also plans to make the PowerCore Enlist trait broadly available to independent seed companies.
