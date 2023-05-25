Michelin, a leader in sustainability and innovation, on May 22, announced its plan to invest more than $100 million into its Junction City, Kansas, operations over the next five years to increase production capacity of tracks for agricultural equipment.

Michelin to invest $100 million in Kansas agriculture plant

Michelin recently announced plans to add to its Camso Ag agricultural rubber tracks manufacturing capacity. (Courtesy photo.)

“At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment,” said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America, Inc. “This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin’s all-sustainable strategy to life in North America, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing market segment and creating careers that will benefit 200 families in the community.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.