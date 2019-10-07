Farmers will have two new, high-yielding soybean trait options for better weed control and choice with Merschman Seeds. Enlist E3 and LibertyLink GT27 were developed by Merschman Seeds’ sister company, MS Technologies, in cooperation with key partners.
Merschman Seeds, West Point, Iowa, has direct access to MS Technologies’ genetics providing producers with the best and latest options.
ENLIST E3 soybeans are the most advanced weed control trait technology for soybeans. These industry-leading triple stack herbicide tolerant soybeans provide tolerance to new 2,4-D choline in Enlist Duo and Enlist One herbicides, as well as glyphosate and glufosinate herbicides. Farmers can apply Enlist herbicides in burndown through post-emergence in conjunction with Enlist E3 soybeans to help control tough and glyphosate-resistant weeds; additional tolerance to glufosinate means they can utilize three post-emergence herbicide modes of action in Enlist E3 soybean fields. An additional benefit of Enlist E3 soybeans is no plant-back window after a burndown application of Enlist herbicides.
LIBERTYLINK GT27 system combines industry-leading elite genetics with an herbicide-tolerant trait stack that features tolerance to glyphosate, glufosinate (Liberty) and ALITE 27 (Isoxaflutole). Created with high-yielding elite genetics, LibertyLink GT27 soybeans will give growers exceptional performance coupled with outstanding weed control. LibertyLink GT27 soybeans were the first soybean technology enabling both glufosinate (Liberty) and glyphosate to be sprayed over the top.
For more information, call 800-848-7333 or visit www.merschmanseeds.com.
