UPL Ltd., Mumbai, India, announced a long-term strategic collaboration with FMC Corporation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a global agricultural sciences company. The agreement provides UPL access in key markets prior to patent expiration, to commercialize Rynaxypyr active, FMC’s leading insecticide.
As per the agreement, UPL will toll manufacture and supply Rynaxypyr to FMC in India, and FMC will supply the active ingredient to UPL depending on the markets. The deal adds a key portfolio of products to UPL’s business and supports FMC in maximizing the penetration of this important active ingredient.
“We are very excited to work with FMC on this mutually beneficial agreement. The collaboration clearly demonstrates our commitment to our OpenAg Purpose to create an agriculture network that feeds sustainable growth for all,” said Jai Shroff, Global CEO of UPL.
“Early access to Rynaxypyr formulations in key markets allows UPL to provide growers with more sustainable product choices,” according to Diego Casanello, COO of UPL. “This agreement enables us to add a new core active ingredient to our portfolio and to develop a new family of innovative, high-value solutions for farmers.”
Rynaxypyr is considered a reduced risk pesticide due to its favourable toxicological and environmental profile. It is a useful tool for farmers in integrated pest management systems. This provides opportunities for growers to implement more sustainable solutions, supporting UPL’s mission to make every single food product more sustainable. For more information, see a representative or visit www.upl-ltd.com.
