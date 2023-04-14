Local Kansas family buys its 200th Case IH combine

Farris family members are pictured in recognition of purchasing their 200th Case IH Axial-Flow combine. (Courtesy photo.)

 

Case IH, Racine, Wisconsin, is celebrating the Farris family, owners of Farris Brothers Inc, as they invoke the prestigious class of loyal Case IH customers who have purchased their 200th Axial-Flow combine.

The Farrises hit this milestone with the acquisition of four new Axial-Flow 7250 series combines from Hoxie Implement Co. Inc, which were built at the Case IH Grand Island, Nebraska, manufacturing plant. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.