Local Kansas family buys its 200th Case IH combine

Case IH, Racine, Wisconsin, is celebrating the Farris family, owners of Farris Brothers Inc, as they invoke the prestigious class of loyal Case IH customers who have purchased their 200th Axial-Flow combine.
The Farrises hit this milestone with the acquisition of four new Axial-Flow 7250 series combines from Hoxie Implement Co. Inc, which were built at the Case IH Grand Island, Nebraska, manufacturing plant.
“For custom harvesters, the brand of combine they run isn’t just their livelihood; it’s part of their identity,” said Kelly Kravig, Case IH combine marketing manager and U.S. Custom Harvesters Hall of Fame member. “They need equipment that is as reliable, efficient, and hard-working as they are. We’re proud to have provided them with 200 combines that meet their exacting standards.”
The Farris family has a long history of custom harvesting, dating back nearly 80 years to 1944. During World War II, materials to manufacture combines were in short supply so custom cutters were in high demand to travel the country and contract harvest for farmers. By the 1980s, after decades of building their reputation as custom harvesters, Farris Brothers Inc. became a charter member of the U.S. Custom Harvesters industry organization with Rick Farris eventually serving as president.
As the Farris family business continued to grow over the years, so too did their need for efficient, reliable combines. In 1988, they made the decision to switch exclusively to Case IH combines.
“Hoxie Implement has always been great—from the shop, to getting us parts, and, of course, the people. They never hesitate to do anything they can to keep us up and rolling,” said Rick Farris of Farris Brothers Inc.
Their dealership values their longstanding relationship with the Farrises as well.
“The Farrises aren’t just customers to us. They’re part of our family and have been since they first walked through the door at Hoxie Implement over 30 years ago,” said Ed Heim, chief operating officer, Hoxie Implement. “They’re also a great reminder of what we represent. Putting our customers first and building relationships that span multiple generations. My father, Gerald, sold Rick Farris his first Case IH combine. It’s an honor to sell the Farrises their 200th.”
