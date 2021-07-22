Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, Wichita, Kansas, has completed its acquisition of Compass Minerals' North American micronutrient assets, the global intellectual property rights, with trademarks and patents and certain other assets associated with Wolf Trax, Rocket Seeds and Hydro Bullet product platforms.
In early April 2021, Koch announced the agreement to purchase Compass Minerals' North American micronutrient assets to further Koch's commitment to help growers around the world improve nutrient efficiency, utilization and uptake.
"The agreement with Compass Minerals is consistent with Koch's vision of providing our customers with innovative solutions focused on plant nutrition," said Steve Coulter, senior vice president of Koch. "We are excited to offer these products in conjunction with our current portfolio of nitrogen efficiency solutions to help growers across the globe meet their operational goals."
Koch will continue efforts to develop and introduce innovative solutions for agriculture. These efforts align with Koch's objective of growing from a leader in nitrogen efficiency to a leader as a nutrient efficiency solutions provider that offers products designed to allow every pound of nutrient to be more efficient than it is today.
"We look forward to fully integrating the products into our existing portfolio, along with the addition of new team members to better support new customers and geographies," Coulter said. "The Koch team will focus on delivering the entire portfolio of Koch products to new and current customers."
Expected completion of the transaction is in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction represents another strategic step by Compass Minerals, Overland Park, Kansas, to optimize its asset portfolio to focus on the company’s core operations.
“Today’s announcement, combined with the previously announced sale of our South America specialty plant nutrition business, highlights our strategic focus on strengthening our balance sheet and maximizing the productivity of our core operations,” said Kevin S. Crutchfield, president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to drive value for all stakeholders while producing and marketing an array of raw and manufactured materials supporting the transportation, agricultural, chemical, food and animal nutrition sectors.”
A sale price was not disclosed.
