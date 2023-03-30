Kansas farmer wins Polaris Ranger

(From left) Danny Titus, AgroLiquid account manager for Kansas and Colorado, presents Clint France of Scott City, Kansas, and his son, Jury, with a Polaris XP 1000 Premium. (Courtesy photo.)

Clint France of Scott City, Kansas, was the winner of a new Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Premium, valued at over $20,000. The prize was awarded at the end of Crop Nutrition Week, presented by AgroLiquid Feb. 6 to 10. 

“It’s one of those things I’ve always wanted, but not something I would purchase myself,” France said. “All of my friends have a half-dozen of them and kept telling me I needed one. I’m about to find out how badly!” 

