Building on the best features of the 1990CCS air seeder for small-grains seeding for the past decade, John Deere, Olathe, Kansas, has introduced the redesigned N500C series air drills for 2019. These new air drills integrate the latest in seeding technology, including new ProSeries openers. Customers will notice on the N500C is the main frame and commodity tank have changed, with the blower mounted in the forward position and a raised platform, to give operators easier meter access to clear blockages or clean out seed. Unlike chain-driven air seeders, the N500C features electric-drive volumetric meters that offer greater seed population control and four-section variable-rate seeding capabilities with SectionCommand. In addition, new technologies have been added to the N500C Air Drills, including John Deere ActiveCal tank scales for on-the-go seeding calibration from the cab, RelativeFlow blockage for row-to-row seed-flow monitoring, TruSet down force control from the cab, and the SeederPlus app for convenient calibration of meters and weight monitoring for information, see a dealer or visit www.JohnDeere.com.
