Jaasko to lead DLF North American business unit

DLF, Halsey, Oregon, has promoted Brian Jaasko to senior vice president, wholesale and production for DLF’s North America business unit.
Jaasko is now responsible for the overall strategic direction, growth, and development of the wholesale and production functions and teams across the U.S. and Canada including wholesale and export sales, grower services, operations, and seed enhancement. It is a new and critical role for DLF that brings a North American-level strategy and focus to its wholesale and production activities.
Jaasko has over 30 years of seed industry experience, encompassing a variety of disciplines and progression within KWS, Bayer Crop Science, and most recently with Smith Seeds. He joined DLF in February 2022 to head its seed enhancement strategy and construction of DLF’s new seed enhancement facility in Oregon. In July, he took on the added responsibility of the strategic direction and execution for all of Oregon's operations as director, Oregon operations and seed enhancement.
Solidifying this role within DLF, a leading global forage and turf seed company owned by grass seed farmers, is one of many investments being made to help it partner more closely with its customers and seed growers.
"The core leadership within DLF are among the best leaders I’ve known while working in this industry. We also have a wealth of talented people supporting pivotal initiatives and investments to better serve our customer and grower partners,” said Jaasko. “I truly feel we are poised to be leaders in innovation and stewardship worthy of DLF’s 150-year history in the seed industry."
