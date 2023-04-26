DLF, Halsey, Oregon, has promoted Brian Jaasko to senior vice president, wholesale and production for DLF’s North America business unit.

Jaasko to lead DLF North American business unit

Brian Jaasko

Jaasko is now responsible for the overall strategic direction, growth, and development of the wholesale and production functions and teams across the U.S. and Canada including wholesale and export sales, grower services, operations, and seed enhancement. It is a new and critical role for DLF that brings a North American-level strategy and focus to its wholesale and production activities. 

