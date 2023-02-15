Irrigation company appoints senior VP of strategy, business development

Lindsay Corporation, Omaha, Nebraska, a manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, recently announced the appointment of Brian Magnusson as senior vice president of strategy and business development.
In this newly created role, Magnusson is responsible for accelerating Lindsay's strategic growth plan and value creation through enterprise-wide corporate strategies, including strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. He reports to Lindsay's President and CEO, Randy Wood.
"We are well-positioned to accelerate our growth through strategic partnerships and M&A activity, and we're fortunate to have someone with Brian's experience and skillset on our leadership team," Wood said. "Brian has held key positions in our commercial and technology businesses, and his relationships across our industries will be an asset as we focus on strategic growth."
Magnusson joined Lindsay in 2015 as vice president of technology and had responsibility for innovation and development of FieldNET and other digital products. Most recently he served as vice president for North and South America Irrigation.
"I'm excited to accept this new opportunity and continue driving growth across the Lindsay portfolio," Magnusson said. "I look forward to collaborating with our leadership team to enhance our overall strategic vision and deliver significant value for our customers and shareholders."
