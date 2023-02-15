Irrigation company appoints senior VP of strategy, business development

Lindsay Corporation, Omaha, Nebraska, a manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, recently announced the appointment of Brian Magnusson as senior vice president of strategy and business development.

In this newly created role, Magnusson is responsible for accelerating Lindsay's strategic growth plan and value creation through enterprise-wide corporate strategies, including strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. He reports to Lindsay's President and CEO, Randy Wood.

