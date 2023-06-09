Industrial hose reels now available from Valley Industries

Valley Industries, Paynesville, Minnesota, has introduced new hardcore electric hose reels. Get long lasting results with our high-quality, heavy-duty aluminum constructed hose reels that can be used for a wide range of applications including lawn care, pest control, agricultural, pressure washing, soft washing, fire protection and carpet cleaning. All models feature a compact footprint, with a universal mounting pattern for quick installs or uninstalls for any rig. Courtesy of the chain and sprocket feature, which is powered by a 12V 3.0 horsepower motor, the hose can rewind with the touch of a button. Other features include a new, open core design for simplified hose installation to the half-inch FNPT inlet and stainless-steel, self-aligning bearings to eliminate any wobble. Available in 12- and 18-inch setups. They can be fitted with low pressure—725 PSI—and high pressure—5000 PSI—half-inch FNPT swivels. Stacking kits and hose guides are available. For more information call 800-864-1649 or visit www.valleyind.com.
