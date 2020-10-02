One acre of land can grow an estimated 2,800 pounds of wheat. This has been increasing each year due to advancements of seed, fertilizer and equipment, and it must continue to increase to match the food demand of the growing population of the world.
By 2050, researchers expect the need of production will increase by 70%. This means efficiency is more important than ever for farmers.
What information does a producer need to make decision on the farm? Heritage Tractor, a John Deere dealership group based in Baldwin City, Kansas, wants to support the operation with Agriculture Management Solutions in the form of precision ag technology. AMS provides producers with more flexibility in their operations by allowing efficient control of operation so a producer can focus on the finer details.
Heritage Tractor’s solutions can save producers time and money. By adding Autotrac to a combine, they can save nearly 5% of time and overlap coverage. Row Command on planters can reduce overlap by 3% on a 2,500-acre operation. At a $350 input cost per acre that can mean saving as much as $26,250.
A large part of precision ag is field information management. Farmers can look at data by zone or even row by row. Heritage Tractor offers services through the John Deere Operations Center to handle data and transform it into results that mean greater insights into an operation or the best result to increase the operation’s bottom line.
Services work through all five steps in the ag process—planning, tillage, application, planting and harvest.
• Planting includes analyzing field structures, factoring in surface drainage, compiling equipment and learning to use technology.
• Tillage includes setting proper implement widths and loading the information into the data systems.
• Using digital methods, application is planned and completed for the most accurate delivery.
• An AMS training course prepares the producer for an informed planting and allows the producer to use data fully. Heritage Tractor offers an infield start-up.
• At harvest, the system continues to work by analyzing field variation and allows for a year-end review.
Precision ag solutions also includes daily phone support, diagnostic sessions to prevent major equipment repairs and on-site farm visits. With precision ag, farmers use GPS guidance, seed variety selection, tablets and other tools to make informed decisions about every step to lead to a successful harvest year after year.
For more information, see a dealer or visit HeritageTractor.com/Precision-Ag.
