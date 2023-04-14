Farm machinery sales report

Combine harvester sales in the U.S. and Canada continue to grow while tractor unit sales stay close to their 5-year average according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Overall U.S. ag tractor unit sales continued to slide in March despite gains in the 4WD segments, up 106%. U.S. self-propelled combine sales, grew 45% for the month, leading to the year-to-date gain to stay above 100%. All other tractor segments fell, with the sub-40hp segment continuing to lead losses for the month of March, down 14.2%. Total farm tractor sales in the U.S. for the month fell 12.1% versus March 2022 and are down 15.1% year-to-date, a slight improvement from the previous month.

