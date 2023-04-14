Combine harvester sales in the U.S. and Canada continue to grow while tractor unit sales stay close to their 5-year average according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Overall U.S. ag tractor unit sales continued to slide in March despite gains in the 4WD segments, up 106%. U.S. self-propelled combine sales, grew 45% for the month, leading to the year-to-date gain to stay above 100%. All other tractor segments fell, with the sub-40hp segment continuing to lead losses for the month of March, down 14.2%. Total farm tractor sales in the U.S. for the month fell 12.1% versus March 2022 and are down 15.1% year-to-date, a slight improvement from the previous month.
In Canada, combine harvesters continue their growth streak, up 189.5% for the month, and 198.5% year-to-date. Total unit sales in tractors finished the month down 23.7% due to losses in the sub-40 hp and 40 to 100hp segments, down 34.6 and 14.9% respectively. All other tractor segments were positive for the month, with 4WD units leading the way again with 57.1% growth. Year to date, tractors in Canada are down 9.9%.
“The March tractor and combine report is a mixed bag, with an overall decline in tractor sales due to softness in the small tractor market,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “At the same time, the segments that are still showing growth are the higher-dollar segments of four-wheel-drive tractors and combine harvesters, indicating commodity markets for ag products are still strong enough for larger operations to justify the investment.”
